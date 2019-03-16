Bridgewater Bancshares (BWB) Now Covered by B. Riley

B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of Bridgewater Bancshares (NASDAQ:BWB) in a report published on Friday, MarketBeat reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded Bridgewater Bancshares from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $14.63.

Shares of Bridgewater Bancshares stock traded up $0.29 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $11.30. The company had a trading volume of 210,835 shares, compared to its average volume of 65,176. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a market capitalization of $328.66 million and a P/E ratio of 12.42. Bridgewater Bancshares has a 52-week low of $9.30 and a 52-week high of $13.87.

Bridgewater Bancshares (NASDAQ:BWB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 24th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $18.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.60 million. Bridgewater Bancshares had a return on equity of 13.11% and a net margin of 30.67%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Bridgewater Bancshares will post 1.05 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in Bridgewater Bancshares by 392.7% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 2,898 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Bridgewater Bancshares by 333.9% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 4,515 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust boosted its stake in Bridgewater Bancshares by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 728,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,683,000 after purchasing an additional 5,306 shares during the last quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. boosted its stake in Bridgewater Bancshares by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 105,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,118,000 after purchasing an additional 5,673 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Bridgewater Bancshares by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 343,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,475,000 after purchasing an additional 7,044 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.21% of the company’s stock.

Bridgewater Bancshares Company Profile

Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Bridgewater Bank that provides banking products and services to commercial real estate investors, small business entrepreneurs, and high-net-worth individuals in the United States. It offers saving and money market, time, interest and noninterest bearing transaction, and brokered deposits.

