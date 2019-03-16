Bokf Na Has $2.26 Million Stake in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (BABA)

Bokf Na cut its position in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA) by 11.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,506 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 2,081 shares during the period. Bokf Na’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $2,262,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC grew its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 5,480 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $751,000 after buying an additional 538 shares in the last quarter. Crestline Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Alibaba Group in the 3rd quarter worth $2,142,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 14.8% in the 3rd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 7,879 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,298,000 after buying an additional 1,014 shares in the last quarter. X Square Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 13.3% in the 3rd quarter. X Square Capital LLC now owns 10,338 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,703,000 after buying an additional 1,211 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Lim Capital Ltd grew its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 21.6% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Lim Capital Ltd now owns 367,012 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $60,469,000 after buying an additional 65,258 shares in the last quarter. 39.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Argus reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alibaba Group in a research note on Friday, February 1st. HSBC lifted their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $177.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 14th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $180.00 price objective (up from $175.00) on shares of Alibaba Group in a research note on Thursday, January 31st. KeyCorp set a $200.00 target price on shares of Alibaba Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Alibaba Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Alibaba Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $211.07.

Shares of BABA opened at $180.97 on Friday. Alibaba Group Holding Ltd has a 1-year low of $129.77 and a 1-year high of $211.70. The stock has a market cap of $463.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 2.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 30th. The specialty retailer reported $12.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $10.83. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 19.87% and a return on equity of 12.44%. The company had revenue of $117.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $118.52 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.63 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Alibaba Group Holding Ltd will post 3.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alibaba Group Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online and mobile commerce company in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

