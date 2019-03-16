Boise Cascade Co (BCC) Receives $39.00 Average Price Target from Analysts

Boise Cascade Co (NYSE:BCC) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $39.00.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on BCC. ValuEngine raised Boise Cascade from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Boise Cascade from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 31st. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $32.00 price objective on shares of Boise Cascade in a research note on Wednesday, January 30th. DA Davidson raised Boise Cascade from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 27th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Boise Cascade from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 19th.

Shares of BCC stock traded up $0.16 during trading on Friday, reaching $27.29. The company had a trading volume of 566,517 shares, compared to its average volume of 354,160. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 2.67. Boise Cascade has a one year low of $22.00 and a one year high of $49.30. The company has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.92, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.96.

Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 26th. The construction company reported ($1.85) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($1.84). Boise Cascade had a net margin of 0.41% and a return on equity of 14.93%. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.49 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Boise Cascade will post 1.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st were paid a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 28th. Boise Cascade’s payout ratio is 15.72%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BCC. Royce & Associates LP increased its position in Boise Cascade by 56.3% in the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,455 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 524 shares during the period. IMS Capital Management bought a new position in Boise Cascade in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC bought a new position in Boise Cascade in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new position in Boise Cascade in the 4th quarter worth approximately $62,000. Finally, Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Boise Cascade in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $207,000. 93.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Boise Cascade Company manufactures wood products and distributes building materials in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Wood Products and Building Materials Distribution. The Wood Products segment manufactures laminated veneer lumber and laminated beams used in headers and beams; I-joists for residential and commercial flooring and roofing systems, and other structural applications; structural, appearance, and industrial plywood panels; and ponderosa pine lumber, studs, and particleboards.

