BnrtxCoin One Day Volume Tops $0.00 (BNX)

BnrtxCoin (CURRENCY:BNX) traded flat against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on March 15th. BnrtxCoin has a total market capitalization of $20,268.00 and $0.00 worth of BnrtxCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, BnrtxCoin has traded flat against the dollar. One BnrtxCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0006 or 0.00000009 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

AC3 (AC3) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000139 BTC.

CannabisCoin (CANN) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000149 BTC.

SpreadCoin (SPR) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000154 BTC.

MindCoin (MND) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Bolivarcoin (BOLI) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000074 BTC.

RevolverCoin (XRE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Kurrent (KURT) traded down 80.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000007 BTC.

BowsCoin (BSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Virtacoin (VTA) traded up 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BnrtxCoin Coin Profile

BnrtxCoin (BNX) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theX11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 19th, 2015. BnrtxCoin’s total supply is 34,774,501 coins. BnrtxCoin’s official website is www.bnrtx.com . BnrtxCoin’s official Twitter account is @bnrtx and its Facebook page is accessible here

BnrtxCoin Coin Trading

BnrtxCoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BnrtxCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BnrtxCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BnrtxCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

