BNP Paribas (BNP) Debt Trading 2% Higher

An issue of BNP Paribas SA (EPA:BNP) debt rose 2% as a percentage of its face value during trading on Thursday. The high-yield issue of debt has a 7% coupon and is set to mature on August 16, 2049. The debt is now trading at $102.50. Price changes in a company’s debt in credit markets often anticipate parallel changes in its share price.

BNP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Goldman Sachs Group set a €74.00 ($86.05) price objective on shares of BNP Paribas and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 16th. HSBC set a €52.00 ($60.47) price target on shares of BNP Paribas and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 21st. Credit Suisse Group set a €55.00 ($63.95) price target on shares of BNP Paribas and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 22nd. Morgan Stanley set a €60.50 ($70.35) price target on shares of BNP Paribas and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a €56.00 ($65.12) price target on shares of BNP Paribas and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. BNP Paribas currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €53.21 ($61.87).

BNP Paribas SA has a 1-year low of €57.24 ($66.56) and a 1-year high of €69.17 ($80.43).

BNP Paribas SA provides a range of banking and financial services in France and internationally. The company operates through two divisions, Retail Banking and Services; and Corporate and Institutional Banking. It offers long-term corporate vehicle leasing, and rental and other financing solutions; and digital banking and investment services, cash management, and factoring services to corporate clients, as well as wealth management services.

