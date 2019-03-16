BMO Capital Markets Initiates Coverage on Regions Financial (RF)

BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) in a research note published on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $17.00 price objective on the bank’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of Regions Financial from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, February 28th. Sandler O’Neill cut shares of Regions Financial from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $16.41 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, February 28th. FIG Partners reiterated a market-perform rating on shares of Regions Financial in a research report on Thursday, February 21st. Barclays reiterated a sell rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Regions Financial in a research report on Thursday, February 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Regions Financial in a research report on Monday, February 11th. They set a neutral rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Regions Financial currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $17.38.

RF stock opened at $15.74 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $16.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.50. Regions Financial has a 1 year low of $12.39 and a 1 year high of $19.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 18th. The bank reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.49 billion. Regions Financial had a return on equity of 10.84% and a net margin of 27.23%. Regions Financial’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.36 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Regions Financial will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be given a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. Regions Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.18%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its stake in shares of Regions Financial by 16.7% in the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,892,047 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $34,775,000 after purchasing an additional 270,532 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Regions Financial by 30.8% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 28,191 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $517,000 after purchasing an additional 6,645 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new stake in shares of Regions Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at $114,000. HL Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Regions Financial by 57.6% in the 3rd quarter. HL Financial Services LLC now owns 17,604 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $323,000 after purchasing an additional 6,434 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new stake in shares of Regions Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at $229,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.12% of the company’s stock.

Regions Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers in the United States. Its Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending, as well as equipment lease financing services and corresponding deposits.

