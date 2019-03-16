B&M European Value Retail (BME) Stock Rating Upgraded by Barclays

Barclays upgraded shares of B&M European Value Retail (LON:BME) to an overweight rating in a report published on Friday morning.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on BME. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of B&M European Value Retail to a top pick rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Peel Hunt reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 500 ($6.53) price objective on shares of B&M European Value Retail in a research report on Thursday, January 3rd. Liberum Capital reiterated a buy rating on shares of B&M European Value Retail in a research report on Monday, February 4th. HSBC reiterated a buy rating on shares of B&M European Value Retail in a research report on Thursday, January 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of B&M European Value Retail from GBX 470 ($6.14) to GBX 380 ($4.97) and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 449.58 ($5.87).

Get B&M European Value Retail alerts:

Shares of LON:BME traded up GBX 7.10 ($0.09) on Friday, reaching GBX 381.10 ($4.98). 3,536,805 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,550,000. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.65. B&M European Value Retail has a 1-year low of GBX 277.70 ($3.63) and a 1-year high of GBX 436.40 ($5.70). The stock has a market cap of $3.81 billion and a PE ratio of 18.06.

In other B&M European Value Retail news, insider Thomas Hubner sold 11,111 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 345 ($4.51), for a total value of £38,332.95 ($50,088.79). Also, insider Tiffany Hall bought 3,050 shares of B&M European Value Retail stock in a transaction on Monday, February 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 327 ($4.27) per share, for a total transaction of £9,973.50 ($13,032.14). Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 20,242 shares of company stock worth $6,571,326.

About B&M European Value Retail

B&M European Value Retail SA operates as a general merchandise value retailer in the United Kingdom and Germany. As of March 31, 2018, the company operated approximately 576 stores under the B&M brand in the United Kingdom; and 265 stores under the Heron Foods brand, as well as 86 stores under the Jawoll brand in Germany.

Featured Story: Trading Stocks – What are percentage gainers?

Receive News & Ratings for B&M European Value Retail Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for B&M European Value Retail and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.