Blueshift Asset Management LLC Invests $132,000 in Hope Bancorp Inc (HOPE) Stock

Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Hope Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:HOPE) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 11,093 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $132,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Hope Bancorp by 29.4% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 321,966 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,206,000 after purchasing an additional 73,096 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Hope Bancorp by 47.7% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 74,998 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,213,000 after purchasing an additional 24,236 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new position in shares of Hope Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $700,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hope Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $438,000. Finally, LSV Asset Management raised its position in shares of Hope Bancorp by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 4,090,626 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $66,145,000 after purchasing an additional 19,600 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Hope Bancorp alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hope Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.50.

HOPE stock opened at $13.99 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.72, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. Hope Bancorp Inc has a one year low of $11.37 and a one year high of $19.36.

Hope Bancorp (NASDAQ:HOPE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35. The firm had revenue of $133.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $136.14 million. Hope Bancorp had a net margin of 26.69% and a return on equity of 9.92%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.32 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Hope Bancorp Inc will post 1.49 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 1st were paid a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 31st. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.00%. Hope Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 38.89%.

In other Hope Bancorp news, EVP Peter Koh sold 6,000 shares of Hope Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.92, for a total value of $89,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 54,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $815,930.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jason K. Kim sold 4,750 shares of Hope Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.71, for a total transaction of $69,872.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

WARNING: “Blueshift Asset Management LLC Invests $132,000 in Hope Bancorp Inc (HOPE) Stock” was posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this article on another site, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of US & international trademark & copyright laws. The correct version of this article can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/16/blueshift-asset-management-llc-invests-132000-in-hope-bancorp-inc-hope-stock.html.

Hope Bancorp Company Profile

Hope Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Hope that provides banking services primarily to small and medium-sized businesses and individuals in the United States. The company offers personal and business checking, money market, savings, time deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

See Also: Fundamental Analysis – How It Helps Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HOPE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hope Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:HOPE).

Receive News & Ratings for Hope Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hope Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.