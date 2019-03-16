Blueknight Energy Partners (BKEP) Reaches New 12-Month Low After Analyst Downgrade

Blueknight Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ:BKEP) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday after Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price target on the stock from $3.00 to $1.00. Wells Fargo & Co currently has a market perform rating on the stock. Blueknight Energy Partners traded as low as $1.04 and last traded at $1.05, with a volume of 973 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.11.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Blueknight Energy Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.50 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2.38.

Get Blueknight Energy Partners alerts:

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Blueknight Energy Partners stock. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Blueknight Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ:BKEP) by 115.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 52,800 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,310 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 0.13% of Blueknight Energy Partners worth $60,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 27.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The company has a market capitalization of $46.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.66 and a beta of 1.90.

Blueknight Energy Partners (NASDAQ:BKEP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 11th. The pipeline company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $123.52 million for the quarter. Blueknight Energy Partners had a negative net margin of 10.93% and a negative return on equity of 4.30%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Blueknight Energy Partners LP will post -0.07 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 4th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 1st. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 30.19%. Blueknight Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio is -110.34%.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “Blueknight Energy Partners (BKEP) Reaches New 12-Month Low After Analyst Downgrade” was originally posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this piece on another publication, it was stolen and republished in violation of US & international copyright and trademark law. The original version of this piece can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/16/blueknight-energy-partners-bkep-reaches-new-12-month-low-after-analyst-downgrade.html.

About Blueknight Energy Partners (NASDAQ:BKEP)

Blueknight Energy Partners, L.P. provides integrated terminalling, gathering, and transportation services for companies engaged in the production, distribution, and marketing of liquid asphalt and crude oil products in the United States. The company's Asphalt Terminalling Services segment offers asphalt terminalling services, including storage, blending, processing, and throughput services for asphalt product and residual fuel oil.

Featured Story: Net Margin

Receive News & Ratings for Blueknight Energy Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blueknight Energy Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.