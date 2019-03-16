Bloom Energy Corp (BE) Major Shareholder Sells $2,608,631.98 in Stock

Bloom Energy Corp (NYSE:BE) major shareholder Majesty The Queen In Right Her sold 178,429 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.62, for a total value of $2,608,631.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Majesty The Queen In Right Her also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, March 14th, Majesty The Queen In Right Her sold 304,205 shares of Bloom Energy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.22, for a total value of $4,021,590.10.

BE stock opened at $12.90 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion and a PE ratio of -5.31. Bloom Energy Corp has a 1 year low of $8.88 and a 1 year high of $38.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.76.

Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 5th. The company reported ($0.92) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.86) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $213.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $205.23 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Bloom Energy Corp will post -2.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Bloom Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 7th. Raymond James upgraded Bloom Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Bloom Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $10.06 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 6th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Bloom Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.63.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Bloom Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $998,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Bloom Energy by 108.7% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 29,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,000 after purchasing an additional 15,127 shares in the last quarter. ValueAct Holdings L.P. purchased a new position in Bloom Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $4,491,000. First Foundation Advisors purchased a new position in Bloom Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $180,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Bloom Energy by 167.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 118,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,179,000 after acquiring an additional 73,928 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 19.53% of the company’s stock.

About Bloom Energy

Bloom Energy Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells solid-oxide fuel cell systems. It offers Bloom Energy Server, a stationary power generation platform that converts standard low-pressure natural gas or biogas into electricity through an electrochemical process without combustion. The company was formerly known as Ion America Corp.

