Blima Tuller Sells 7,500 Shares of The Rubicon Project Inc (RUBI) Stock

The Rubicon Project Inc (NYSE:RUBI) insider Blima Tuller sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.87, for a total transaction of $51,525.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 149,260 shares in the company, valued at $1,025,416.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Shares of NYSE:RUBI traded up $0.26 on Friday, hitting $6.90. The company had a trading volume of 1,386,168 shares, compared to its average volume of 561,041. The Rubicon Project Inc has a 1-year low of $1.65 and a 1-year high of $6.96. The company has a market cap of $356.97 million, a P/E ratio of -8.12 and a beta of 1.59.

Get The Rubicon Project alerts:

The Rubicon Project (NYSE:RUBI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 27th. The software maker reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.08. The Rubicon Project had a negative net margin of 49.58% and a negative return on equity of 33.92%. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Rubicon Project Inc will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RUBI. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of The Rubicon Project by 315.4% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 69,745 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $198,000 after purchasing an additional 52,955 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of The Rubicon Project by 213.7% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 120,378 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $433,000 after purchasing an additional 82,000 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Rubicon Project by 188.1% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 41,839 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $150,000 after purchasing an additional 27,318 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of The Rubicon Project by 711.0% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 131,194 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $472,000 after purchasing an additional 115,017 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EAM Investors LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Rubicon Project in the third quarter valued at $720,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.90% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on RUBI. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Rubicon Project from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. ValuEngine raised shares of The Rubicon Project from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 2nd.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This report was first reported by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this report on another domain, it was stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. & international copyright legislation. The legal version of this report can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/16/blima-tuller-sells-7500-shares-of-the-rubicon-project-inc-rubi-stock.html.

About The Rubicon Project

The Rubicon Project, Inc provides technology solutions to automate the purchase and sale of digital advertising inventory for buyers and sellers in the United States and internationally. It offers applications and services for digital advertising inventory sellers, including Websites, mobile applications, and other digital media properties, to sell their advertising inventory; applications and services for buyers, such as advertisers, agencies, agency trading desks, and demand side platforms, to buy advertising inventory; and a marketplace over which such transactions are executed.

Featured Article: What is a put option?

Receive News & Ratings for The Rubicon Project Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Rubicon Project and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.