Blackstone Mortgage Trust (BXMT) Cut to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust (NYSE:BXMT) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning.

According to Zacks, “Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. is a real estate investment trust. It operates as a real estate finance and investment management company. The company’s investment programs focuses on loans and securities backed by commercial real estate assets. Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. formerly known as Capital Trust, Inc.is headquartered in New York. “

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on BXMT. Deutsche Bank lowered shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $34.50 in a research report on Wednesday, February 13th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 12th. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a hold rating on shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust in a research report on Sunday, February 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $34.63.

Shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust stock opened at $34.75 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.11, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.57. Blackstone Mortgage Trust has a 1-year low of $30.14 and a 1-year high of $35.70.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust (NYSE:BXMT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 12th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $102.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $95.88 million. Blackstone Mortgage Trust had a net margin of 51.44% and a return on equity of 9.58%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 27.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.65 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Blackstone Mortgage Trust will post 2.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.14%. Blackstone Mortgage Trust’s payout ratio is 93.58%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Commonwealth Bank of Australia acquired a new position in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust during the third quarter worth approximately $264,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 29.7% during the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 20,165 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $676,000 after purchasing an additional 4,615 shares in the last quarter. Enlightenment Research LLC acquired a new position in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $96,000. Golub Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Golub Group LLC now owns 70,230 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,238,000 after purchasing an additional 4,711 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. lifted its position in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 30.8% during the fourth quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 1,486 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.50% of the company’s stock.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust Company Profile

Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc, a real estate finance company, originates senior loans collateralized by properties in North America, Europe, and Australia. The company operates as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to U.S. federal income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders.

