BlackRock TCP Capital Corp (TCPC) Receives $16.88 Consensus PT from Analysts

BlackRock TCP Capital Corp (NASDAQ:TCPC) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $16.88.

TCPC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of BlackRock TCP Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 30th. ValuEngine raised shares of BlackRock TCP Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 5th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of BlackRock TCP Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th.

NASDAQ:TCPC opened at $14.26 on Wednesday. BlackRock TCP Capital has a 12-month low of $12.52 and a 12-month high of $14.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 12.33 and a quick ratio of 12.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $838.00 million, a P/E ratio of 8.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.80.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.10%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. BlackRock TCP Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 90.57%.

In other news, CEO Howard Levkowitz acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 21st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $12.88 per share, with a total value of $64,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 124,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,598,974.72. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Rajneesh Vig acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 21st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $12.92 per share, for a total transaction of $129,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 49,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $642,770. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 19,000 shares of company stock valued at $245,200 in the last three months. Company insiders own 11.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TCPC. CFO4Life Group LLC bought a new stake in BlackRock TCP Capital during the fourth quarter worth about $152,000. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC bought a new stake in BlackRock TCP Capital during the fourth quarter worth about $209,000. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC bought a new stake in BlackRock TCP Capital during the fourth quarter worth about $209,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in BlackRock TCP Capital by 13.3% during the fourth quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 17,559 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $221,000 after buying an additional 2,066 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in BlackRock TCP Capital during the fourth quarter worth about $240,000. 45.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About BlackRock TCP Capital

BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. is a business development company specializing in direct equity and debt investments in middle-market, senior secured loans, junior loans, originated loans, mezzanine, senior debt instruments, bonds, and secondary-market investments. It seeks to invest in the United States.

