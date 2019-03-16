BlackRock Inc. Purchases 198,875 Shares of IBERIABANK Corp (IBKC)

BlackRock Inc. raised its position in IBERIABANK Corp (NASDAQ:IBKC) by 5.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,136,443 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 198,875 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned about 7.45% of IBERIABANK worth $265,890,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in IBERIABANK in the 4th quarter valued at about $53,000. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new position in IBERIABANK in the 4th quarter valued at about $65,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in IBERIABANK by 25.8% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,851 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in IBERIABANK by 20.3% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,892 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in IBERIABANK in the 3rd quarter valued at about $153,000. Institutional investors own 84.86% of the company’s stock.

Get IBERIABANK alerts:

In other IBERIABANK news, Director Ricky E. Maples purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $75.25 per share, for a total transaction of $75,250.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 7,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $534,275. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman Anthony J. Restel sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.01, for a total transaction of $518,070.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 57,592 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,262,383.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 21,502 shares of company stock worth $1,609,475 in the last 90 days. 2.53% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of IBKC stock opened at $76.50 on Friday. IBERIABANK Corp has a 1-year low of $60.82 and a 1-year high of $87.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market cap of $4.17 billion, a PE ratio of 11.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.53.

IBERIABANK (NASDAQ:IBKC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 25th. The bank reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.08. IBERIABANK had a net margin of 26.94% and a return on equity of 9.98%. The firm had revenue of $265.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $308.20 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.33 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that IBERIABANK Corp will post 7.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on IBKC shares. BidaskClub upgraded shares of IBERIABANK from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 30th. Stephens increased their price objective on shares of IBERIABANK from $85.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of IBERIABANK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 11th. Hovde Group upgraded shares of IBERIABANK from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $82.00 to $86.00 in a report on Friday, November 16th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of IBERIABANK from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.25.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “BlackRock Inc. Purchases 198,875 Shares of IBERIABANK Corp (IBKC)” was first reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this article on another domain, it was stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. and international trademark and copyright laws. The correct version of this article can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/16/blackrock-inc-purchases-198875-shares-of-iberiabank-corp-ibkc.html.

IBERIABANK Profile

IBERIABANK Corporation operates as the holding company for IBERIABANK that provides commercial and retail banking products and services in the United States. It offers various commercial, consumer, mortgage, and private banking products and services; cash management services; deposit and annuity products; and brokerage services, as well as sells variable annuities.

See Also: How can you know how many shares are floating?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBKC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IBERIABANK Corp (NASDAQ:IBKC).

Receive News & Ratings for IBERIABANK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IBERIABANK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.