BlackRock Inc. Has $262.80 Million Holdings in Great Western Bancorp Inc (GWB)

BlackRock Inc. lessened its position in shares of Great Western Bancorp Inc (NYSE:GWB) by 0.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 8,409,749 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 5,615 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned 0.15% of Great Western Bancorp worth $262,804,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Man Group plc grew its holdings in Great Western Bancorp by 91.5% during the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 33,759 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,424,000 after acquiring an additional 16,134 shares in the last quarter. Pendal Group Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Great Western Bancorp by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 40,093 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,253,000 after buying an additional 1,658 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. acquired a new position in shares of Great Western Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at $879,000. Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in shares of Great Western Bancorp by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 38,860 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,639,000 after buying an additional 1,822 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Great Western Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at $778,000. Institutional investors own 99.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Great Western Bancorp stock opened at $34.91 on Friday. Great Western Bancorp Inc has a 12-month low of $29.52 and a 12-month high of $46.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a PE ratio of 12.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.63.

Great Western Bancorp (NYSE:GWB) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 24th. The bank reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.02. Great Western Bancorp had a net margin of 30.47% and a return on equity of 9.62%. The business had revenue of $121.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $124.10 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.72 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Great Western Bancorp Inc will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 8th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 7th. Great Western Bancorp’s payout ratio is 34.48%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on GWB. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Great Western Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, February 15th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $38.00 target price on shares of Great Western Bancorp and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.50.

Great Western Bancorp Profile

Great Western Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Great Western Bank that provides business and agri-business banking, retail banking, and wealth management services in the United States. The company offers noninterest-bearing demand accounts, interest-bearing demand accounts, interest-bearing non-transaction accounts, time deposits, and corporate credit cards.

