BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fd (CII) Holdings Increased by PNC Financial Services Group Inc.

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fd (NYSE:CII) by 8.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 52,764 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 4,020 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fd were worth $744,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fd by 127.0% in the 4th quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 3,941 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 2,205 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fd in the 4th quarter worth approximately $157,000. CIBC World Markets Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fd in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $183,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fd in the 4th quarter worth approximately $282,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fd in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $316,000.

Shares of CII opened at $15.86 on Friday. BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fd has a 12-month low of $13.13 and a 12-month high of $17.36.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a $0.0828 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $0.99 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.26%.

BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fd Company Profile

BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund, Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

