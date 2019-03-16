Blacer Coin (BLCR) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $76,206.00

Blacer Coin (CURRENCY:BLCR) traded up 16.6% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on March 16th. Blacer Coin has a market cap of $1.06 million and $76,206.00 worth of Blacer Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Blacer Coin has traded down 56% against the US dollar. One Blacer Coin coin can now be purchased for approximately $6.44 or 0.00160036 BTC on popular exchanges including Escodex, CoinExchange and CryptoBridge.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

SafeInsure (SINS) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.98 or 0.00049210 BTC.

Stakinglab (LABX) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.26 or 0.00081055 BTC.

StrongHands Masternode (SHMN) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00007861 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0765 or 0.00001901 BTC.

BitRewards (BIT) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Lobstex (LOBS) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0084 or 0.00000208 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0150 or 0.00000372 BTC.

Graphcoin (GRPH) traded 15.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000101 BTC.

Havy (HAVY) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoomba (ZBA) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Blacer Coin Coin Profile

Blacer Coin (BLCR) is a coin. Blacer Coin’s total supply is 831,616 coins and its circulating supply is 164,249 coins. The Reddit community for Blacer Coin is /r/BlacerCoins and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Blacer Coin’s official Twitter account is @BlacerCoins . Blacer Coin’s official website is blacercoin.com

Buying and Selling Blacer Coin

Blacer Coin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, Escodex and CryptoBridge. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blacer Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Blacer Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Blacer Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

