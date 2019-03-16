BitTorrent Tops One Day Trading Volume of $26.35 Million (BTT)

BitTorrent (CURRENCY:BTT) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on March 16th. Over the last seven days, BitTorrent has traded 5.9% higher against the dollar. BitTorrent has a total market capitalization of $133.65 million and $26.35 million worth of BitTorrent was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BitTorrent token can currently be bought for $0.0008 or 0.00000019 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including UPbit and Binance.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00007927 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.94 or 0.00394186 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00002707 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00025051 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0233 or 0.00000577 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $68.91 or 0.01704487 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $9.48 or 0.00234399 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0877 or 0.00002168 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000132 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00004923 BTC.

BitTorrent Token Profile

BitTorrent launched on January 20th, 2019. BitTorrent’s total supply is 990,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 170,421,000,000 tokens. BitTorrent’s official message board is blog.bittorrent.com . BitTorrent’s official Twitter account is @BitTorrent . The official website for BitTorrent is www.bittorrent.com

BitTorrent Token Trading

BitTorrent can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance and UPbit. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitTorrent directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitTorrent should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BitTorrent using one of the exchanges listed above.

