bitJob Price Hits $0.0030 on Exchanges (STU)

bitJob (CURRENCY:STU) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on March 16th. During the last seven days, bitJob has traded 5.4% lower against the dollar. One bitJob token can now be purchased for $0.0030 or 0.00000074 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Liquid, HitBTC, YoBit and IDEX. bitJob has a market capitalization of $214,176.00 and $165.00 worth of bitJob was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

About bitJob

bitJob’s genesis date was August 2nd, 2017. bitJob’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 71,804,993 tokens. The official website for bitJob is bitjob.io . The Reddit community for bitJob is /r/bitJob and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . bitJob’s official Twitter account is @BitJob_Team and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for bitJob is medium.com/bitjob

bitJob Token Trading

bitJob can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, IDEX, Liquid and YoBit. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as bitJob directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire bitJob should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy bitJob using one of the exchanges listed above.

