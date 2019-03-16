Bitcoin Plus (XBC) Reaches Market Cap of $623,007.00

Bitcoin Plus (CURRENCY:XBC) traded up 2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on March 16th. Over the last seven days, Bitcoin Plus has traded up 11.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Bitcoin Plus coin can currently be bought for approximately $5.14 or 0.00127619 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinExchange, Poloniex, Trade Satoshi and Trade By Trade. Bitcoin Plus has a market cap of $623,007.00 and $814.00 worth of Bitcoin Plus was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00022207 BTC.

Stratis (STRAT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00023534 BTC.

NavCoin (NAV) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00004591 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded up 15.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00005807 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00015859 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00002495 BTC.

Kore (KORE) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00013609 BTC.

Elite (1337) traded up 16.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Vsync (VSX) traded 27.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus Profile

Bitcoin Plus (CRYPTO:XBC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 30th, 2014. Bitcoin Plus’ total supply is 121,126 coins. Bitcoin Plus’ official Twitter account is @bitcoinplusorg and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Bitcoin Plus is www.bitcoinplus.org . The Reddit community for Bitcoin Plus is /r/bitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Bitcoin Plus is bitcointalk.org

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Plus

Bitcoin Plus can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Trade By Trade, Cryptopia, Trade Satoshi, CoinExchange and Poloniex. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Plus directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Plus should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bitcoin Plus using one of the exchanges listed above.

