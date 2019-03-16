Birimian Ltd (BGS) Insider Buys A$32,400.00 in Stock

Birimian Ltd (ASX:BGS) insider Alistair Cowden bought 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of A$0.16 ($0.11) per share, for a total transaction of A$32,400.00 ($22,978.72).

Alistair Cowden also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, March 1st, Alistair Cowden bought 410,850 shares of Birimian stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of A$0.20 ($0.14) per share, for a total transaction of A$82,170.00 ($58,276.60).

Shares of Birimian stock traded up A$0.01 ($0.01) on Friday, reaching A$0.17 ($0.12). 785,059 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,740,000. Birimian Ltd has a fifty-two week low of A$0.13 ($0.09) and a fifty-two week high of A$0.59 ($0.41).

About Birimian

Birimian Limited explores for mineral properties in Mali, West Africa. The company primarily explores for lithium and gold deposits. Its flagship project is the Goulamina Lithium project that covers an area of 295 square kilometers located in the Bougouni Region of southern Mali. The company was formerly known as Birimian Gold Limited and changed its name to Birimian Limited in July 2016.

