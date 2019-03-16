Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC Has $3.92 Million Stake in Accenture Plc (ACN)

Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN) by 1.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,788 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 540 shares during the period. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $3,918,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Accenture in the 4th quarter worth approximately $262,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Accenture by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,446,583 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,189,171,000 after purchasing an additional 383,234 shares in the last quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Accenture in the 4th quarter worth approximately $8,391,000. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in Accenture by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 47,962 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $6,763,000 after purchasing an additional 1,234 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fort L.P. lifted its holdings in Accenture by 81.4% in the 4th quarter. Fort L.P. now owns 10,250 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,445,000 after purchasing an additional 4,598 shares in the last quarter. 70.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ACN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Accenture from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 28th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $193.00 price target on shares of Accenture in a report on Thursday, December 13th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Accenture from $172.00 to $161.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 19th. KeyCorp lowered their price target on Accenture from $186.00 to $182.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Accenture from $176.00 to $156.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Accenture has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $173.84.

Shares of ACN opened at $166.39 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $110.52 billion, a PE ratio of 24.69, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.11. Accenture Plc has a 1 year low of $132.63 and a 1 year high of $175.64.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 20th. The information technology services provider reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $10.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.54 billion. Accenture had a return on equity of 40.31% and a net margin of 9.99%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.79 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Accenture Plc will post 7.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Ellyn Shook sold 1,172 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total transaction of $181,660.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 36,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,632,235. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Chad T. Jerdee sold 2,441 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $341,740.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 11,775 shares in the company, valued at $1,648,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 61,033 shares of company stock worth $8,466,177 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

About Accenture

Accenture plc provides consulting, technology, and outsourcing services in Ireland and internationally. Its Communications, Media & Technology segment provides professional services that help clients accelerate and deliver digital transformation, develop industry-specific solutions, and enhance efficiencies and business results for communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies.

