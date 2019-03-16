Bioventures Ltd Novartis Sells 43,800 Shares of Novartis AG (NVS) Stock

Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) major shareholder Bioventures Ltd Novartis sold 43,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.92, for a total transaction of $84,096.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Bioventures Ltd Novartis also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, March 13th, Bioventures Ltd Novartis sold 132,738 shares of Novartis stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.12, for a total transaction of $281,404.56.

Shares of NYSE:NVS traded up $1.27 during trading on Friday, reaching $93.29. The stock had a trading volume of 2,656,247 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,949,830. Novartis AG has a one year low of $72.30 and a one year high of $93.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $212.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.20.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 30th. The company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by ($0.09). Novartis had a net margin of 24.30% and a return on equity of 15.66%. The firm had revenue of $13.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.33 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.21 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Novartis AG will post 5.42 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 5th were issued a $2.8646 dividend. This is a boost from Novartis’s previous annual dividend of $2.33. This represents a dividend yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 4th. Novartis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.15%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on NVS. Barclays cut shares of Novartis from an “equal weight” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 7th. Cowen upgraded shares of Novartis from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $88.03 target price on the stock in a report on Sunday, December 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Novartis in a report on Tuesday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Novartis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 target price on shares of Novartis in a report on Tuesday, December 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Novartis currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $90.94.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVS. HC Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Novartis by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. HC Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 16,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,459,000 after buying an additional 816 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Novartis in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $5,265,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Novartis in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $258,000. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its stake in Novartis by 22.4% in the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 18,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,568,000 after purchasing an additional 3,329 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC boosted its stake in Novartis by 30.6% in the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 30,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,670,000 after purchasing an additional 7,260 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.68% of the company’s stock.

About Novartis

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products worldwide. The company's Innovative Medicines segment offers patented prescription medicines for patients and healthcare providers. It also provides ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hepatology and dermatology, respiratory, cardio-metabolic, and established medicine products.

