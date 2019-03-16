BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. (BSTC) Stake Increased by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. (NASDAQ:BSTC) by 18.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,887 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 4,423 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.40% of BioSpecifics Technologies worth $1,690,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in BSTC. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of BioSpecifics Technologies by 466.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,086 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $183,000 after purchasing an additional 3,365 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of BioSpecifics Technologies by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 91,422 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,102,000 after purchasing an additional 2,566 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of BioSpecifics Technologies by 21.2% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 63,129 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,693,000 after purchasing an additional 11,054 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new position in shares of BioSpecifics Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth $281,000. Finally, EAM Investors LLC acquired a new position in shares of BioSpecifics Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth $957,000. 59.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get BioSpecifics Technologies alerts:

BioSpecifics Technologies stock opened at $69.26 on Friday. BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. has a 52 week low of $40.00 and a 52 week high of $73.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $492.36 million, a P/E ratio of 40.74 and a beta of 1.29.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. (BSTC) Stake Increased by Morgan Stanley” was first reported by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this report on another website, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of United States and international copyright law. The correct version of this report can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/16/biospecifics-technologies-corp-bstc-stake-increased-by-morgan-stanley.html.

Several research firms recently commented on BSTC. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of BioSpecifics Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 14th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $81.00 price objective on shares of BioSpecifics Technologies in a research report on Friday, January 25th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of BioSpecifics Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 24th.

BioSpecifics Technologies Profile

BioSpecifics Technologies Corp., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of an injectable collagenase clostridium histolyticum for multiple indications in the United States and internationally. The company offers injectable collagenase for the treatment of Dupuytren's contracture and Peyronie's disease under the XIAFLEX or Xiapex brand names.

Featured Article: How to invest in a bear market

Receive News & Ratings for BioSpecifics Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioSpecifics Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.