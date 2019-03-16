BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. (BSTC) Stake Increased by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. (NASDAQ:BSTC) by 18.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,887 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 4,423 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.40% of BioSpecifics Technologies worth $1,690,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in BSTC. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of BioSpecifics Technologies by 466.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,086 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $183,000 after purchasing an additional 3,365 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of BioSpecifics Technologies by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 91,422 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,102,000 after purchasing an additional 2,566 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of BioSpecifics Technologies by 21.2% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 63,129 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,693,000 after purchasing an additional 11,054 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new position in shares of BioSpecifics Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth $281,000. Finally, EAM Investors LLC acquired a new position in shares of BioSpecifics Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth $957,000. 59.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
BioSpecifics Technologies stock opened at $69.26 on Friday. BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. has a 52 week low of $40.00 and a 52 week high of $73.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $492.36 million, a P/E ratio of 40.74 and a beta of 1.29.
BioSpecifics Technologies Profile
BioSpecifics Technologies Corp., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of an injectable collagenase clostridium histolyticum for multiple indications in the United States and internationally. The company offers injectable collagenase for the treatment of Dupuytren's contracture and Peyronie's disease under the XIAFLEX or Xiapex brand names.
Featured Article: How to invest in a bear market
Receive News & Ratings for BioSpecifics Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioSpecifics Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.