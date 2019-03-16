Biopharmx (NYSEAMERICAN:BPMX) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.01, Fidelity Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $0.01 million during the quarter.

NYSEAMERICAN:BPMX opened at $0.10 on Friday. Biopharmx has a 52 week low of $0.05 and a 52 week high of $0.33.

Get Biopharmx alerts:

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This piece was published by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this piece on another site, it was stolen and republished in violation of US & international copyright and trademark law. The original version of this piece can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/16/biopharmx-bpmx-releases-quarterly-earnings-results-beats-expectations-by-0-01-eps.html.

BioPharmX Corporation, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes novel prescription and over-the-counter (OTC) products that address dermatology and women's health markets. The company offers VI2OLET, an OTC molecular iodine dietary supplement that addresses cyclic breast discomfort, as well as alleviates the symptoms of fibrocystic breast condition (FBC).

Further Reading: How can you know how many shares are floating?

Receive News & Ratings for Biopharmx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biopharmx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.