BIO-TECHNE Corp (TECH) Shares Sold by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp decreased its position in shares of BIO-TECHNE Corp (NASDAQ:TECH) by 6.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 475,791 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 35,120 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in BIO-TECHNE were worth $68,856,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of TECH. Ffcm LLC lifted its stake in BIO-TECHNE by 368.2% in the fourth quarter. Ffcm LLC now owns 899 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 707 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in BIO-TECHNE by 18.5% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 803,633 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $116,303,000 after purchasing an additional 125,665 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in BIO-TECHNE by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,855,948 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $558,034,000 after purchasing an additional 85,590 shares during the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in shares of BIO-TECHNE during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $299,000. Finally, American Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of BIO-TECHNE by 364.6% during the fourth quarter. American Capital Management Inc. now owns 101,065 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $14,626,000 after acquiring an additional 79,312 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.80% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of BIO-TECHNE from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 11th. Goldman Sachs Group set a $165.00 price target on shares of BIO-TECHNE and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 30th. BidaskClub raised shares of BIO-TECHNE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 4th. Craig Hallum reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $179.00 price target (up previously from $154.00) on shares of BIO-TECHNE in a research note on Tuesday, February 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of BIO-TECHNE from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $188.13.

BIO-TECHNE stock opened at $195.65 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.31, a current ratio of 4.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. BIO-TECHNE Corp has a fifty-two week low of $132.75 and a fifty-two week high of $206.04. The company has a market cap of $7.30 billion, a PE ratio of 48.07, a P/E/G ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 1.25.

BIO-TECHNE (NASDAQ:TECH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 5th. The biotechnology company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $174.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $171.39 million. BIO-TECHNE had a net margin of 14.02% and a return on equity of 13.90%. BIO-TECHNE’s revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.02 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that BIO-TECHNE Corp will post 3.68 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 15th were issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 14th. BIO-TECHNE’s payout ratio is 31.45%.

BIO-TECHNE Profile

Bio-Techne Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells biotechnology reagents, instruments, and clinical diagnostic controls worldwide. It operates in three segments: Biotechnology, Protein Platforms, and Diagnostics. The Biotechnology segment offers specialized proteins, such as cytokines and growth factors, immunoassays, antibodies, and related reagents to the biotechnology research community; and in situ hybridization, media, and other cell culture products and reagents.

