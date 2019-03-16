Binance Coin (BNB) One Day Volume Tops $142.03 Million

Binance Coin (CURRENCY:BNB) traded up 5.9% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on March 16th. In the last week, Binance Coin has traded 10.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. Binance Coin has a total market capitalization of $2.27 billion and $142.03 million worth of Binance Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Binance Coin token can now be bought for about $16.06 or 0.00397393 BTC on exchanges including Exrates, Trade Satoshi, EtherDelta (ForkDelta) and IDEX.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Binance Coin alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00007929 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00002714 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00025016 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0233 or 0.00000575 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $68.76 or 0.01701454 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.51 or 0.00235327 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 10% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0848 or 0.00002099 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000132 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00004933 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00025251 BTC.

Binance Coin Profile

Binance Coin’s genesis date was June 27th, 2017. Binance Coin’s total supply is 189,175,490 tokens and its circulating supply is 141,175,490 tokens. Binance Coin’s official website is www.binance.com . The Reddit community for Binance Coin is /r/binance . Binance Coin’s official Twitter account is @binance_2017

Buying and Selling Binance Coin

Binance Coin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: EtherDelta (ForkDelta), LBank, AirSwap, FCoin, Bancor Network, Trade Satoshi, DDEX, Exrates, Gate.io, Binance, IDEX and HitBTC. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Binance Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Binance Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Binance Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Binance Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Binance Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.