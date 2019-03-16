Bill Burns Sells 2,297 Shares of Zebra Technologies (ZBRA) Stock

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) SVP Bill Burns sold 2,297 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.41, for a total value of $487,905.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 33,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,123,381.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Bill Burns also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Zebra Technologies alerts:

On Friday, February 22nd, Bill Burns sold 4,392 shares of Zebra Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.35, for a total value of $901,897.20.

Shares of Zebra Technologies stock traded down $1.27 on Friday, reaching $211.40. 496,537 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 493,967. Zebra Technologies has a 52 week low of $130.79 and a 52 week high of $216.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.66 and a beta of 1.45.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 14th. The industrial products company reported $3.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.84 by $0.26. Zebra Technologies had a return on equity of 48.26% and a net margin of 9.98%. The company had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.33 EPS. Zebra Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Zebra Technologies will post 11.73 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 5,404,969 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $955,760,000 after purchasing an additional 263,478 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,851,336 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $772,479,000 after acquiring an additional 61,418 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies by 246.0% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,418,244 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $385,057,000 after acquiring an additional 1,719,358 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,307,834 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $208,246,000 after acquiring an additional 45,303 shares during the period. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 818,181 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $144,679,000 after acquiring an additional 91,361 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on ZBRA shares. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $215.00 target price (up previously from $192.00) on shares of Zebra Technologies in a research report on Friday, February 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wellington Shields upgraded Zebra Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 27th. ValuEngine upgraded Zebra Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Zebra Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price target on the stock in a report on Saturday, November 17th. Finally, BidaskClub cut Zebra Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $215.00.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This piece was originally published by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this piece on another website, it was stolen and republished in violation of United States and international trademark and copyright law. The legal version of this piece can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/16/bill-burns-sells-2297-shares-of-zebra-technologies-zbra-stock.html.

About Zebra Technologies

With the unparalleled operational visibility Zebra provides, enterprises become as smart and connected as the world we live in. Real-time information – gleaned from visionary solutions including hardware, software and services – gives organizations the competitive edge they need to simplify operations, know more about their businesses and customers, and empower their mobile workers to succeed in today’s data-centric world.

Further Reading: Book Value Per Share in Stock Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Zebra Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zebra Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.