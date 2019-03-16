BidaskClub Lowers Flex (FLEX) to Hold

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Flex (NASDAQ:FLEX) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on FLEX. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Flex from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Flex from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Flex from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Flex in a research note on Tuesday, December 11th. They issued a market perform rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $15.17.

Get Flex alerts:

Shares of FLEX opened at $10.31 on Tuesday. Flex has a 52 week low of $6.74 and a 52 week high of $18.40. The company has a market cap of $5.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

Flex (NASDAQ:FLEX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 30th. The technology company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.04. Flex had a net margin of 0.52% and a return on equity of 4.47%. The firm had revenue of $6.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.77 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.31 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Flex will post 0.66 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FLEX. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Flex by 350.5% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,366,013 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $78,886,000 after acquiring an additional 8,065,169 shares during the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA lifted its stake in Flex by 13.4% in the third quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 65,011,618 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $852,952,000 after acquiring an additional 7,670,189 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Flex by 52.9% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 20,176,057 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $153,540,000 after acquiring an additional 6,979,920 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Flex in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,403,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Flex by 114.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,668,202 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $65,966,000 after acquiring an additional 4,626,225 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.43% of the company’s stock.

Flex Company Profile

Flex Ltd. provides design, engineering, manufacturing, and supply chain services and solutions to original equipment manufacturers worldwide. It operates through Communications & Enterprise Compute, Consumer Technologies Group, Industrial and Emerging Industries, and High Reliability Solutions segments.

Read More: Return on Equity (ROE)

Receive News & Ratings for Flex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.