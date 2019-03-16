BidaskClub Downgrades Tech Data (TECD) to Hold

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Tech Data (NASDAQ:TECD) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Tuesday.

TECD has been the topic of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research reissued a hold rating and set a $82.00 price objective on shares of Tech Data in a report on Friday, November 16th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Tech Data to $110.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, November 30th. ValuEngine raised shares of Tech Data from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, November 30th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Tech Data from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Thursday, December 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Tech Data currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $97.60.

Shares of TECD stock opened at $102.05 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $3.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.24. Tech Data has a 52-week low of $66.93 and a 52-week high of $108.29.

Tech Data (NASDAQ:TECD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported $4.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.03 by $0.52. The company had revenue of $10.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.63 billion. Tech Data had a net margin of 0.91% and a return on equity of 15.17%. Tech Data’s revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.50 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Tech Data will post 11.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Beth E. Simonetti sold 592 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.98, for a total transaction of $54,452.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Charles V. Dannewitz sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.34, for a total transaction of $501,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 22,725 shares of company stock worth $2,167,307 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc grew its holdings in shares of Tech Data by 2.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 3,473,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,607,000 after buying an additional 81,529 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Tech Data by 1,397.9% during the third quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 62,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,471,000 after buying an additional 58,294 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of Tech Data by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after buying an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Tech Data by 65.0% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 116,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,531,000 after buying an additional 45,875 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP grew its holdings in shares of Tech Data by 192.5% during the third quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 1,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after buying an additional 1,301 shares during the last quarter. 97.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tech Data Company Profile

Tech Data Corporation engages in the wholesale distribution of technology products. It offers endpoint portfolio solutions, including PC systems, mobile phones and accessories, printers, peripherals, supplies, endpoint technology software, and consumer electronics; and advanced portfolio solutions, such as storage, networking, servers, advanced technology software, and converged and hyper-converged infrastructure, as well as specialized solutions.

