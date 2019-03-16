BidaskClub Downgrades Beacon Roofing Supply (BECN) to Sell

Beacon Roofing Supply (NASDAQ:BECN) was downgraded by equities researchers at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on BECN. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Beacon Roofing Supply from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 4th. ValuEngine cut Beacon Roofing Supply from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 11th. Wedbush raised their target price on Beacon Roofing Supply from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 8th. Stephens restated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply in a research report on Friday, November 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Beacon Roofing Supply from $34.00 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Beacon Roofing Supply presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.29.

Shares of Beacon Roofing Supply stock opened at $34.62 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 2.43. The company has a market cap of $2.30 billion, a PE ratio of 12.82, a P/E/G ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.44. Beacon Roofing Supply has a twelve month low of $24.97 and a twelve month high of $55.01.

Beacon Roofing Supply (NASDAQ:BECN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 7th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.04. Beacon Roofing Supply had a return on equity of 11.19% and a net margin of 0.43%. The business had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.66 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.68 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 53.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Beacon Roofing Supply will post 3.13 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Cd&R Investment Associates Ix, purchased 5,609,763 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $33.31 per share, for a total transaction of $186,861,205.53. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC increased its position in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 11,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $356,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Strs Ohio increased its position in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 42.1% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 2,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 199,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,335,000 after acquiring an additional 917 shares in the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group bought a new stake in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Finally, First Personal Financial Services bought a new stake in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply during the 4th quarter worth $33,000.

Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes residential and commercial roofing materials, and other complementary building materials to contractors, home builders, retailers, and building materials suppliers. The company's residential roofing products include asphalt shingles, synthetic slates and tiles, clay and concrete tiles, slates, nail base insulations, metal roofing, felts, synthetic underlayment, wood shingles and shakes, nails and fasteners, metal edgings and flashings, prefabricated flashings, ridges and soffit vents, and solar systems.

