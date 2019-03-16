Bessemer Group Inc. Has $842,000 Position in Dynex Capital Inc (DX)

Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Dynex Capital Inc (NYSE:DX) by 55.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 147,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 52,400 shares during the quarter. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in Dynex Capital were worth $842,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Dynex Capital by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,626,512 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $23,136,000 after buying an additional 264,954 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Dynex Capital by 215.3% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 98,474 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $563,000 after buying an additional 67,238 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Dynex Capital by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 703,531 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,024,000 after buying an additional 2,905 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc lifted its holdings in Dynex Capital by 19.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 3,329,780 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $21,244,000 after buying an additional 544,936 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Dynex Capital by 14.4% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 623,454 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,978,000 after buying an additional 78,354 shares during the last quarter. 52.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Stephen J. Benedetti bought 10,000 shares of Dynex Capital stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 31st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $5.90 per share, with a total value of $59,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 277,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,636,583.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Byron L. Boston bought 17,000 shares of Dynex Capital stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 31st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $5.90 per share, with a total value of $100,300.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 611,545 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,608,115.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 31,542 shares of company stock valued at $186,098 over the last three months. Company insiders own 3.96% of the company’s stock.

Dynex Capital stock opened at $5.96 on Friday. Dynex Capital Inc has a fifty-two week low of $5.57 and a fifty-two week high of $6.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $426.69 million, a PE ratio of 8.16 and a beta of 0.59.

Dynex Capital (NYSE:DX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.01). Dynex Capital had a net margin of 6.38% and a return on equity of 14.22%. The firm had revenue of $12.96 million during the quarter. As a group, analysts anticipate that Dynex Capital Inc will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 22nd will be issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 21st. Dynex Capital’s payout ratio is currently 98.63%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on DX. Zacks Investment Research raised Dynex Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.75 price target for the company in a report on Monday, February 11th. TheStreet downgraded Dynex Capital from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, February 8th.

About Dynex Capital

Dynex Capital, Inc, a mortgage real estate investment trust, invests in mortgage-backed securities (MBS) on a leveraged basis in the United States. It invests in agency and non-agency MBS consisting of residential MBS, commercial MBS (CMBS), and CMBS interest-only securities. Agency MBS have a guaranty of principal payment by an agency of the U.S.

