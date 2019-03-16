Benchmark Electronics, Inc. (BHE) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.15

Benchmark Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:BHE) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, March 15th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.15 per share by the technology company on Thursday, April 11th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.28%.

Shares of NYSE BHE opened at $26.27 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.12 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 2.61. Benchmark Electronics has a twelve month low of $20.01 and a twelve month high of $32.30.

Benchmark Electronics (NYSE:BHE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 7th. The technology company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $657.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $632.27 million. Benchmark Electronics had a return on equity of 5.60% and a net margin of 0.89%. The business’s revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.49 earnings per share.

Several research firms have recently commented on BHE. TheStreet raised Benchmark Electronics from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, February 8th. Sidoti began coverage on Benchmark Electronics in a research report on Friday, January 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock.

Benchmark Electronics Company Profile

Benchmark Electronics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides product design, engineering services, technology solutions, and advanced manufacturing services in the Americas, Asia, and Europe. The company offers engineering services and technology solutions, including new product design, prototype, testing, and related engineering services; and custom testing, and automation equipment design and build services.

