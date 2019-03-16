Bellatrix Exploration (BXEFF) Downgraded to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Bellatrix Exploration (OTCMKTS:BXEFF) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Friday morning.

According to Zacks, “Bellatrix Exploration Ltd. is an oil and gas company engaged in the exploration for, and the acquisition, development and production of oil and natural gas reserves in the provinces of Alberta, British Columbia and Saskatchewan. Bellatrix Exploration Ltd. is headquartered in Calgary, Canada. “

Shares of BXEFF stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $0.43. 16,143 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,427. The company has a market capitalization of $34.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.31 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.72. Bellatrix Exploration has a 52 week low of $0.15 and a 52 week high of $0.52.

Bellatrix Exploration Ltd., an oil and gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas reserves in the provinces of Alberta, British Columbia, and Saskatchewan in Canada. It primarily focuses on developing its two core resource plays, the Cardium and the Spirit River in Western Canada.

