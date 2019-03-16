Beazley’s (BEZ) “Reduce” Rating Reiterated at Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reissued their reduce rating on shares of Beazley (LON:BEZ) in a report released on Wednesday.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated a top pick rating on shares of Beazley in a report on Friday, February 1st. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Beazley from GBX 580 ($7.58) to GBX 550 ($7.19) and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 3rd. Canaccord Genuity restated a buy rating and issued a GBX 610 ($7.97) price objective on shares of Beazley in a report on Monday, February 11th. Credit Suisse Group restated an outperform rating on shares of Beazley in a report on Thursday, November 15th. Finally, Shore Capital restated an under review rating on shares of Beazley in a report on Thursday, December 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 586 ($7.66).

LON BEZ opened at GBX 526.50 ($6.88) on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.76 billion and a P/E ratio of 41.13. Beazley has a twelve month low of GBX 484.20 ($6.33) and a twelve month high of GBX 621.50 ($8.12). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.32, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 28th will be issued a dividend of GBX 7.80 ($0.10) per share. This is an increase from Beazley’s previous dividend of $3.90. This represents a yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 28th. Beazley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.94%.

In other Beazley news, insider Adrian Cox sold 5,604 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 505 ($6.60), for a total transaction of £28,300.20 ($36,979.22).

Beazley Company Profile

Beazley plc provides risk insurance and reinsurance solutions worldwide. The company's Marine segment underwrites various marine classes, including hull, energy, cargo and specie, piracy, satellite, aviation, kidnap and ransom, and war risks. Its Political, Accident & Contingency segment underwrites terrorism, political violence, expropriation, and credit risks, as well as contingency and risks associated with contract frustration.

