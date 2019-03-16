Beaumont Financial Partners LLC Has $1.09 Million Position in UnitedHealth Group Inc (UNH)

Beaumont Financial Partners LLC lowered its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 2.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,376 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 112 shares during the period. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $1,090,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in UNH. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in UnitedHealth Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. bought a new stake in UnitedHealth Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora grew its position in UnitedHealth Group by 70.0% in the 4th quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 170 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. grew its position in UnitedHealth Group by 172.1% in the 4th quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 185 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in UnitedHealth Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $76,000. 85.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of UnitedHealth Group stock opened at $251.40 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $243.06 billion, a PE ratio of 19.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.79. UnitedHealth Group Inc has a 1-year low of $212.49 and a 1-year high of $287.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 15th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $3.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.20 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $58.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $58.01 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 5.30% and a return on equity of 24.38%. The company’s revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.59 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group Inc will post 14.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 8th. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.95%.

In related news, Director Gail R. Wilensky sold 2,930 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.39, for a total transaction of $742,432.70. Following the transaction, the director now owns 64,726 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,400,921.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 15,000 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.55, for a total transaction of $3,908,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 193,872 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,513,349.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 27,930 shares of company stock worth $7,208,783 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $310.00 target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Wednesday, November 21st. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Monday, January 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $287.00 target price for the company. Piper Jaffray Companies lifted their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group to $312.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 28th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of UnitedHealth Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of UnitedHealth Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $279.00 target price for the company in a research report on Saturday, January 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $297.80.

About UnitedHealth Group

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; and Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; and health and dental benefits.

