Bayerische Motoren Werke (BMW) Given a €76.00 Price Target by UBS Group Analysts

UBS Group set a €76.00 ($88.37) price objective on Bayerische Motoren Werke (ETR:BMW) in a report issued on Friday, www.boersen-zeitung.de reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

BMW has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €85.00 ($98.84) target price on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 25th. Credit Suisse Group set a €101.00 ($117.44) target price on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €69.00 ($80.23) target price on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays set a €101.00 ($117.44) target price on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a €110.00 ($127.91) target price on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, January 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €82.73 ($96.19).

Shares of ETR:BMW traded up €0.31 ($0.36) on Friday, reaching €74.09 ($86.15). 4,131,566 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,050,000. Bayerische Motoren Werke has a twelve month low of €68.11 ($79.20) and a twelve month high of €93.87 ($109.15). The firm has a market cap of $48.72 billion and a PE ratio of 6.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 172.45.

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells automobiles and motorcycles, and spare parts and accessories worldwide. The company operates through Automotive, Motorcycles, and Financial Services segments. The Automotive segment develops, manufactures, assembles, and sells automobiles and off-road vehicles under the BMW, MINI, and Rolls-Royce brands; and spare parts and accessories, as well as offers mobility services.

