Baxter International Inc (BAX) Director John D. Forsyth Sells 1,500 Shares of Stock

Baxter International Inc (NYSE:BAX) Director John D. Forsyth sold 1,500 shares of Baxter International stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.92, for a total transaction of $113,880.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 31,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,406,891.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Baxter International stock traded up $0.43 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $76.94. The stock had a trading volume of 5,042,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,206,487. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 2.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.43 billion, a PE ratio of 25.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.00. Baxter International Inc has a 12-month low of $61.05 and a 12-month high of $78.38.

Baxter International (NYSE:BAX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 31st. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $2.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.80 billion. Baxter International had a net margin of 14.60% and a return on equity of 19.10%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Baxter International Inc will post 3.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be issued a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 28th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.99%. Baxter International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.92%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Gantzert Investment Co. LLC ADV purchased a new position in shares of Baxter International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Baxter International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Sontag Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Baxter International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA raised its holdings in shares of Baxter International by 904.0% during the fourth quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 502 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares during the last quarter. Finally, We Are One Seven LLC purchased a new position in shares of Baxter International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 81.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BAX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Baxter International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 23rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Baxter International from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Piper Jaffray Companies reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of Baxter International in a research report on Friday, February 1st. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on shares of Baxter International from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 4th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Baxter International in a research report on Tuesday, November 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.56.

Baxter International Company Profile

Baxter International Inc provides a portfolio of healthcare products. The company operates through North and South America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; and Asia-Pacific segments. It offers peritoneal dialysis and hemodialysis, and additional dialysis therapies and services; renal replacement therapies and other organ support therapies focused in the intensive care unit; sterile intravenous (IV) solutions, IV therapies, infusion pumps, administration sets, and drug reconstitution devices; and parenteral nutrition therapies.

