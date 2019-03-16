Barrett Business Services, Inc. (BBSI) Shares Bought by Bessemer Group Inc.

Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in Barrett Business Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBSI) by 71.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 16,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,800 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in Barrett Business Services were worth $933,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Barrett Business Services by 13.4% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,593 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $148,000 after buying an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Barrett Business Services by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 101,898 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,834,000 after buying an additional 590 shares during the last quarter. Opus Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Barrett Business Services by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Opus Capital Group LLC now owns 26,606 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,523,000 after buying an additional 707 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Barrett Business Services by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 14,391 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $961,000 after buying an additional 745 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Barrett Business Services by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 27,428 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,832,000 after buying an additional 1,035 shares during the last quarter. 80.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Barrett Business Services alerts:

In related news, Director James B. Hicks sold 1,055 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.00, for a total value of $60,135.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 15,351 shares in the company, valued at approximately $875,007. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Gregory R. Vaughn sold 7,679 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.98, for a total value of $621,845.42. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 88,157 shares in the company, valued at $7,138,953.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 22,530 shares of company stock worth $1,615,009 over the last 90 days. 6.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on BBSI. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Barrett Business Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Barrett Business Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Barrett Business Services currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.67.

Shares of Barrett Business Services stock opened at $79.99 on Friday. Barrett Business Services, Inc. has a 52-week low of $53.10 and a 52-week high of $98.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $589.89 million, a P/E ratio of 16.06 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Barrett Business Services (NASDAQ:BBSI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 26th. The business services provider reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.64. Barrett Business Services had a return on equity of 40.14% and a net margin of 4.05%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Barrett Business Services, Inc. will post 5.41 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. Barrett Business Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.08%.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “Barrett Business Services, Inc. (BBSI) Shares Bought by Bessemer Group Inc.” was first posted by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this news story on another domain, it was stolen and reposted in violation of US & international trademark & copyright law. The original version of this news story can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/16/barrett-business-services-inc-bbsi-shares-bought-by-bessemer-group-inc.html.

Barrett Business Services Company Profile

Barrett Business Services, Inc provides business management solutions for small and medium-sized companies in the United States. The company has management platform that integrates a knowledge-based approach from the management consulting industry with tools from the human resource outsourcing industry.

Read More: How Do Front-End Loads Impact an Investment?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BBSI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Barrett Business Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBSI).

Receive News & Ratings for Barrett Business Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barrett Business Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.