Baron Oil (BOIL) Shares Down 15%

Baron Oil PLC (LON:BOIL)’s share price fell 15% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 0.17 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.17 ($0.00). 7,601,421 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 34% from the average session volume of 5,680,000 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.20 ($0.00).

The stock has a market capitalization of $2.20 million and a P/E ratio of -1.60.

Baron Oil Plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas reserves, and other related activities. It has an option to acquire a 15% working interest in the Wick prospect; and a 5% working interest in P1918 offshore license, which consists of the Colter prospect, as well as a 5% working interest in 330 and 345 onshore licenses located in the United Kingdom.

