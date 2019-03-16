Bank Ozk (OZK) Shares Bought by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Bank Ozk (NASDAQ:OZK) by 3.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,189,610 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 354,323 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned about 0.09% of Bank Ozk worth $255,459,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in Bank Ozk by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 271,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,205,000 after buying an additional 4,950 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Bank Ozk by 13.9% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 228,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,214,000 after buying an additional 27,840 shares in the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in Bank Ozk by 40.4% during the fourth quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 452 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in Bank Ozk by 26.4% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 36,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $832,000 after buying an additional 7,602 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its position in Bank Ozk by 87.5% during the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 3,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 1,689 shares in the last quarter. 89.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

OZK opened at $31.23 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.04 billion, a PE ratio of 9.64, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.94. Bank Ozk has a 52-week low of $21.02 and a 52-week high of $52.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96.

Bank Ozk (NASDAQ:OZK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 17th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $255.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $246.08 million. Bank Ozk had a net margin of 34.51% and a return on equity of 11.45%. Equities research analysts predict that Bank Ozk will post 3.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on OZK shares. Barclays raised shares of Bank Ozk from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $27.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 10th. Stephens reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price target on shares of Bank Ozk in a research report on Thursday, January 17th. Brean Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Bank Ozk in a research report on Monday, February 11th. Piper Jaffray Companies lowered shares of Bank Ozk from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $52.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 4th. Finally, SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on shares of Bank Ozk to $35.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.82.

Bank Ozk Company Profile

Bank OZK provides retail and commercial banking services to businesses, individuals, and non-profit and governmental entities. The company accepts non-interest bearing checking, interest bearing transaction, business sweep, savings, money market, individual retirement, and other accounts, as well as time deposits.

