Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 89,501 Shares of Unum Group (UNM)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp cut its holdings in shares of Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) by 3.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,208,130 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 89,501 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Unum Group were worth $64,873,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. We Are One Seven LLC acquired a new stake in Unum Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. purchased a new stake in shares of Unum Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $117,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Unum Group by 463.9% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 3,925 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 3,229 shares in the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group purchased a new stake in shares of Unum Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $180,000. Finally, Martin Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Unum Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $215,000. 89.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Unum Group alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Unum Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Unum Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Unum Group from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Unum Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.55.

Shares of NYSE:UNM opened at $36.38 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.17 and a quick ratio of 0.17. The company has a market capitalization of $7.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.00, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.48. Unum Group has a 52 week low of $26.76 and a 52 week high of $51.17.

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 5th. The financial services provider reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $2.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.91 billion. Unum Group had a net margin of 4.51% and a return on equity of 12.69%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.13 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Unum Group will post 5.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 28th were paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 25th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.86%. Unum Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.00%.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 89,501 Shares of Unum Group (UNM)” was published by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this article on another website, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of United States and international trademark and copyright law. The correct version of this article can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/16/bank-of-new-york-mellon-corp-sells-89501-shares-of-unum-group-unm.html.

Unum Group Company Profile

Unum Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial protection benefit solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through Unum US, Unum UK, Colonial Life, and Closed Block segments. The company offers group long-term and short-term disability, group life, and accidental death and dismemberment products; supplemental and voluntary products, such as individual disability, voluntary benefits, and dental and vision products; and accident, sickness, disability, life, and cancer and critical illness products.

Recommended Story: What economic reports are most valuable to investors?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Unum Group (NYSE:UNM).

Receive News & Ratings for Unum Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unum Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.