Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $70.12 Million Holdings in Eaton Vance Corp (EV)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp cut its position in shares of Eaton Vance Corp (NYSE:EV) by 41.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,993,023 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 1,387,326 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 1.71% of Eaton Vance worth $70,115,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stephens Inc. AR increased its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance by 29.8% in the 4th quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 7,689 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $271,000 after purchasing an additional 1,764 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,169,765 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $428,132,000 after purchasing an additional 209,179 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 519,850 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $18,288,000 after purchasing an additional 40,300 shares during the period. Unigestion Holding SA increased its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance by 63.4% in the 4th quarter. Unigestion Holding SA now owns 45,697 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,608,000 after purchasing an additional 17,729 shares during the period. Finally, Bbva Compass Bancshares Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance by 14.5% in the 4th quarter. Bbva Compass Bancshares Inc. now owns 27,300 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $961,000 after purchasing an additional 3,454 shares during the period. 70.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Eaton Vance alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on EV shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Eaton Vance from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 6th. Deutsche Bank downgraded Eaton Vance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $57.00 to $39.00 in a report on Thursday, January 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “hold” rating and issued a $39.00 price objective on shares of Eaton Vance in a report on Wednesday, January 9th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of Eaton Vance in a report on Monday, November 19th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Eaton Vance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.00.

NYSE:EV opened at $41.61 on Friday. Eaton Vance Corp has a 52 week low of $32.28 and a 52 week high of $58.54. The company has a market capitalization of $4.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.96, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 5.67 and a current ratio of 13.48.

Eaton Vance (NYSE:EV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 26th. The asset manager reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73. Eaton Vance had a return on equity of 35.03% and a net margin of 23.16%. The firm had revenue of $406.42 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $421.97 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.78 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Eaton Vance Corp will post 3.15 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 31st were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 30th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.36%. Eaton Vance’s payout ratio is currently 43.61%.

In related news, Director Winthrop H. Smith, Jr. bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $34.89 per share, with a total value of $348,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This piece of content was published by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this piece of content on another site, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of U.S. & international copyright and trademark laws. The legal version of this piece of content can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/16/bank-of-new-york-mellon-corp-has-70-12-million-holdings-in-eaton-vance-corp-ev.html.

Eaton Vance Company Profile

Eaton Vance Corp., through its subsidiaries, engages in the creation, marketing, and management of investment funds in the United States. It also provides investment management and counseling services to institutions and individuals. Further, the company operates as an adviser and distributor of investment companies and separate accounts.

Read More: What are the FAANG Stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eaton Vance Corp (NYSE:EV).

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Vance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton Vance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.