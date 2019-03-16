Bank of New York Mellon (BK) PT Raised to $58.00

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) had its target price lifted by Deutsche Bank from $57.00 to $58.00 in a research report released on Friday morning. They currently have a buy rating on the bank’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on BK. ValuEngine raised shares of Bank of New York Mellon from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 20th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $58.00 to $54.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Bank of New York Mellon from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 19th. Citigroup cut shares of Bank of New York Mellon from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their target price for the company from $55.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 9th. Finally, Vining Sparks restated a buy rating and set a $55.00 target price on shares of Bank of New York Mellon in a research note on Wednesday, January 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $55.88.

Shares of BK stock traded up $0.36 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $53.12. 9,613,037 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,693,535. Bank of New York Mellon has a 12 month low of $43.67 and a 12 month high of $58.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The company has a market cap of $50.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.62, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.04.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 16th. The bank reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.07. Bank of New York Mellon had a net margin of 22.19% and a return on equity of 11.53%. The firm had revenue of $4.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.91 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Bank of New York Mellon will post 4.26 EPS for the current year.

Bank of New York Mellon declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Monday, December 10th that permits the company to buyback $830.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the bank to buy up to 1.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, Director Trian Fund Management, L.P. sold 2,107,000 shares of Bank of New York Mellon stock in a transaction on Monday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.48, for a total transaction of $112,682,360.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Edward P. Garden sold 1,400,000 shares of Bank of New York Mellon stock in a transaction on Friday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.64, for a total transaction of $75,096,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 3,713,437 shares of company stock worth $198,594,100. 1.76% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Van Leeuwen & Company LLC lifted its stake in Bank of New York Mellon by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Van Leeuwen & Company LLC now owns 38,532 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,814,000 after purchasing an additional 790 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in Bank of New York Mellon by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 7,134,033 shares of the bank’s stock worth $335,799,000 after purchasing an additional 498,239 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Bank of New York Mellon in the 4th quarter worth $390,153,000. Actinver Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Bank of New York Mellon in the 4th quarter worth $482,000. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its stake in Bank of New York Mellon by 36.4% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 32,610,453 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,534,974,000 after purchasing an additional 8,695,718 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.92% of the company’s stock.

About Bank of New York Mellon

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services to institutions, corporations, and high net worth individuals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Investment Management and Investment Services. It offers investment management, custody, foreign exchange, fund broker-dealer, collateral and liquidity, clearing, corporate trust, global payment, trade finance, and cash management services, as well as securities finance and depositary receipts.

