Bank of Montreal (BMO) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) (TSE:BMO) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $105.33.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on BMO shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Bank of Montreal from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 30th. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Bank of Montreal in a research note on Friday, November 16th. Cormark cut Bank of Montreal from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $115.00 to $109.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 5th. ValuEngine upgraded Bank of Montreal from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 4th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating on shares of Bank of Montreal in a report on Thursday, November 22nd.

BMO stock traded up $0.60 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $77.63. 430,264 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 528,825. Bank of Montreal has a 1-year low of $62.79 and a 1-year high of $84.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) (TSE:BMO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 26th. The bank reported $2.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.62. The firm had revenue of $5.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.61 billion. Bank of Montreal had a return on equity of 14.89% and a net margin of 17.43%. The business’s revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.12 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Bank of Montreal will post 7.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 1st will be given a dividend of $0.762 per share. This is a positive change from Bank of Montreal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. This represents a $3.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 30th. Bank of Montreal’s payout ratio is 43.63%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Comerica Bank increased its stake in shares of Bank of Montreal by 4.9% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 38,747 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,036,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of Montreal by 3.9% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 29,255 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,414,000 after purchasing an additional 1,097 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of Montreal by 192.7% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 5,145 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $424,000 after purchasing an additional 3,387 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of Montreal by 149.2% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,058,044 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $87,321,000 after purchasing an additional 633,447 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its stake in Bank of Montreal by 20.9% in the 3rd quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 49,510 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,081,000 after acquiring an additional 8,560 shares in the last quarter. 43.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Bank of Montreal Company Profile

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. It operates through three groups: Personal and Commercial Banking, Wealth Management, and BMO Capital Markets. The company's personal banking products and services include checking and savings accounts, credit cards, mortgages, and financial and investment advice services; and commercial banking products and services comprise business deposit accounts, commercial credit cards, business loans and commercial mortgages, cash management solutions, foreign exchange, and specialized banking programs for small business and commercial banking customers, as well as wealth management products and services, such as insurance products.

