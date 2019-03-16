Bank of America Corp (BAC) Stake Lessened by Csenge Advisory Group

Csenge Advisory Group cut its holdings in Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC) by 62.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,685 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 24,290 shares during the period. Csenge Advisory Group’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $361,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in BAC. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 2,345.4% in the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 57,933,075 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,351,000 after acquiring an additional 55,563,977 shares in the last quarter. PGGM Investments bought a new position in Bank of America during the fourth quarter valued at $128,471,000. Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC grew its holdings in Bank of America by 2,719.0% during the third quarter. Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC now owns 5,310,836 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $188,394,000 after purchasing an additional 5,122,442 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in Bank of America by 183.4% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 1,872,374 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $55,160,000 after purchasing an additional 4,117,908 shares during the period. Finally, CI Investments Inc. grew its holdings in Bank of America by 168.5% during the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 5,840,497 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $172,061,000 after purchasing an additional 3,665,300 shares during the period. 64.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Bank of America alerts:

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. ValuEngine lowered Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, January 21st. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Bank of America from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 18th. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Bank of America in a report on Thursday, January 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co set a $36.00 price objective on Bank of America and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.18.

NYSE:BAC opened at $29.30 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $300.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.49. Bank of America Corp has a 1 year low of $22.66 and a 1 year high of $32.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $22.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.37 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 11.66% and a net margin of 25.45%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.48 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Bank of America Corp will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 28th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.05%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.99%.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “Bank of America Corp (BAC) Stake Lessened by Csenge Advisory Group” was published by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this story on another domain, it was stolen and republished in violation of United States and international copyright law. The original version of this story can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/16/bank-of-america-corp-bac-stake-lessened-by-csenge-advisory-group.html.

Bank of America Company Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

Further Reading: Ex-Dividend

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.