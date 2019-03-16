Banc of California Inc (BANC) Shares Sold by Second Curve Capital LLC

Second Curve Capital LLC lowered its stake in Banc of California Inc (NYSE:BANC) by 17.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 872,000 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 178,000 shares during the period. Banc of California accounts for 11.5% of Second Curve Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Second Curve Capital LLC’s holdings in Banc of California were worth $11,606,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BANC. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Banc of California by 140.1% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,942 shares of the bank’s stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 5,218 shares during the period. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Banc of California in the fourth quarter worth $135,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Banc of California in the fourth quarter worth $146,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS acquired a new stake in shares of Banc of California in the third quarter worth $192,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Banc of California by 307.3% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 15,681 shares of the bank’s stock worth $209,000 after acquiring an additional 11,831 shares during the period.

Several research firms recently commented on BANC. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Banc of California from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 29th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Banc of California from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 18th. DA Davidson lowered shares of Banc of California from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, B. Riley set a $14.00 price target on shares of Banc of California and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.00.

BANC stock opened at $14.43 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $741.62 million, a P/E ratio of 29.45, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.37. Banc of California Inc has a one year low of $12.22 and a one year high of $20.45.

Banc of California (NYSE:BANC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 24th. The bank reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.18). Banc of California had a net margin of 10.18% and a return on equity of 6.62%. The firm had revenue of $73.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.12 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Banc of California Inc will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.60%. Banc of California’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 106.12%.

Banc of California Profile

Banc of California, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Banc of California, National Association that provides banking products and services in the United States. The company's deposits consist of checking, savings, money market, retirement, and interest and non-interest bearing demand accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; and commercial and consumer loan products include commercial and industrial loans, commercial real estate loans, multi-family loans, small business administration (SBA) guaranteed business loans, construction and renovation loans, single family residential mortgage loans, warehouse loans, asset-insurance-or security backed loans, home equity lines of credit, consumer and business lines of credit, home equity loans, and other consumer loans.

