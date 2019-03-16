Banc of California Inc (BANC) Shares Bought by United Services Automobile Association

United Services Automobile Association boosted its holdings in Banc of California Inc (NYSE:BANC) by 8.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 656,363 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 50,990 shares during the quarter. United Services Automobile Association’s holdings in Banc of California were worth $8,736,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its holdings in Banc of California by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 27,909 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $371,000 after purchasing an additional 1,071 shares in the last quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Banc of California by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 29,800 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $397,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in Banc of California by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 65,679 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $874,000 after purchasing an additional 3,768 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Banc of California by 140.1% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,942 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 5,218 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in Banc of California by 9.4% in the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 91,256 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,721,000 after purchasing an additional 7,832 shares in the last quarter.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on BANC. DA Davidson downgraded Banc of California from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Banc of California from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 29th. B. Riley set a $14.00 price target on Banc of California and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 25th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Banc of California from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Banc of California presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.00.

Shares of BANC stock traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $14.43. The stock had a trading volume of 890,632 shares, compared to its average volume of 503,094. The company has a market capitalization of $741.62 million, a P/E ratio of 29.45, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.28. Banc of California Inc has a twelve month low of $12.22 and a twelve month high of $20.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.37.

Banc of California (NYSE:BANC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 24th. The bank reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $73.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.00 million. Banc of California had a net margin of 10.18% and a return on equity of 6.62%. Banc of California’s revenue was down 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.12 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Banc of California Inc will post 1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.60%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. Banc of California’s payout ratio is currently 106.12%.

Banc of California, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Banc of California, National Association that provides banking products and services in the United States. The company's deposits consist of checking, savings, money market, retirement, and interest and non-interest bearing demand accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; and commercial and consumer loan products include commercial and industrial loans, commercial real estate loans, multi-family loans, small business administration (SBA) guaranteed business loans, construction and renovation loans, single family residential mortgage loans, warehouse loans, asset-insurance-or security backed loans, home equity lines of credit, consumer and business lines of credit, home equity loans, and other consumer loans.

