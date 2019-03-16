Baillie Gifford & Co. Sells 5,011 Shares of Align Technology, Inc. (ALGN)

Baillie Gifford & Co. reduced its stake in shares of Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) by 36.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,677 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 5,011 shares during the quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co.’s holdings in Align Technology were worth $1,817,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Align Technology by 67.6% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 124 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Align Technology in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Gemmer Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Align Technology by 57.3% in the fourth quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 140 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. JOYN Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Align Technology by 153.4% in the fourth quarter. JOYN Advisors Inc. now owns 147 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. Finally, San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA increased its stake in shares of Align Technology by 726.3% in the fourth quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 157 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ALGN opened at $252.33 on Friday. Align Technology, Inc. has a 12-month low of $177.93 and a 12-month high of $398.88. The stock has a market cap of $20.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.29, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 2.12.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 29th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.04. Align Technology had a return on equity of 33.41% and a net margin of 20.35%. The firm had revenue of $534.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $512.03 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Align Technology, Inc. will post 5.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on ALGN shares. ValuEngine lowered Align Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Align Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 29th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Align Technology from $255.00 to $286.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Align Technology from $277.00 to $270.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 30th. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Align Technology in a research note on Monday, November 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $331.59.

In related news, Director Yuval Shaked sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.52, for a total transaction of $102,208.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 24 shares in the company, valued at $6,132.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Julie Tay sold 1,250 shares of Align Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.58, for a total value of $318,225.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,926 shares in the company, valued at $3,036,121.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 21,650 shares of company stock worth $5,586,633 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Align Technology Profile

Align Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets a system of clear aligner therapy, intraoral scanners, and computer-aided design and computer-aided manufacturing (CAD/CAM) digital services. The company's Clear Aligner segment offers Invisalign Full, a treatment used for a range of malocclusion; Invisalign Teen treatment that addresses orthodontic needs of teenage patients, such as compliance indicators, compensation for tooth eruption, and six free single arch replacement aligners; and Invisalign Assist treatment for anterior alignment and aesthetically-oriented cases.

