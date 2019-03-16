Baillie Gifford & Co. Acquires 320 Shares of Targa Resources Corp (TRGP)

Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Targa Resources Corp (NYSE:TRGP) by 21.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,783 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co.’s holdings in Targa Resources were worth $64,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TRGP. Lavaca Capital LLC bought a new position in Targa Resources in the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group raised its holdings in Targa Resources by 800.8% in the 4th quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 1,063 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 945 shares during the period. Enterprise Financial Services Corp raised its holdings in Targa Resources by 36.3% in the 4th quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 1,202 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Targa Resources by 25.7% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,160 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 442 shares during the period. Finally, Ffcm LLC raised its holdings in Targa Resources by 202.4% in the 4th quarter. Ffcm LLC now owns 3,901 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $141,000 after acquiring an additional 2,611 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Targa Resources stock opened at $40.04 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Targa Resources Corp has a twelve month low of $33.55 and a twelve month high of $59.21. The stock has a market cap of $9.30 billion, a PE ratio of 200.20 and a beta of 2.04.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 31st were given a dividend of $0.91 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 30th. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.09%. Targa Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 1,820.00%.

TRGP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Targa Resources to $56.00 in a report on Sunday, December 2nd. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Targa Resources in a research report on Tuesday, February 5th. They issued a $46.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Targa Resources to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 21st. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Targa Resources from $65.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Targa Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 20th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.71.

Targa Resources Profile

Targa Resources Corp., together with its subsidiary, Targa Resources Partners LP, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of midstream energy assets in North America. It operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Marketing. The company engages in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, and selling natural gas; storing, fractionating, treating, transporting, and selling natural gas liquids (NGL) and NGL products, including services to liquefied petroleum gas exporters; gathering, storing, terminaling, and selling crude oil; and storing, terminaling, and selling refined petroleum products.

